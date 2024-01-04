Experts warn against common weight loss scams for New Year's resolutions

SALT LAKE CITY — You've made your New Year's resolution, now here is the hard part: keeping it.

Maybe you've decided to make some changes to your health, but with an ever-growing list of "too-good-to-be-true" weight loss fads out there, it can be a doozie to determine how to shed pounds healthily.

FOX 13 talked to a clinical psychologist about how the new, quick weight-loss trends you see on social media are all different versions of the same thing.

Dr. Candice Seti says this is not the time to skimp on research; if you find a diet you want to try, find the legitimate research behind it because there's so much more to losing weight than just food intake.

“It’s not simply looking at how many calories are you taking in over the day,” says Dr. Seti. “We have to look at all these bigger picture lifestyle-related issues if we truly want to make long-term sustainable change.”

Dr. Seti says the following are red flags to look out for when you come across diets or items promising quick and easy weight loss.

If it's hardcore, restriction-based - it's problematic.

If it's causing you to restrict an entire food group or eat massive quantities of food that aren't healthy - those methods aren't sustainable in the long term.

Here's what she suggests if you're making changes to your health:

“When I work with people, I always ask them what do they feel they need to do to be successful and they always know,” says Dr. Seti. “I always go back to that idea of “you are absolutely capable and you absolutely know what to do”, but it’s never packaged in a quick and easy lose 30 pounds in 30 days weight-loss plan. You need to let go of the idea that it’s out there for somebody else to decide for you and embrace the idea that you know what’s right for you.”