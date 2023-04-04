Face of SLCPD suspended for three days without pay

SALT LAKE CITY — The communications director for the Salt Lake City Police Department has been suspended for three days without pay, according to public records obtained by FOX 13 News.

Brent Weisberg responded to a murder scene on February 10, 2023 while under the influence of alcohol. He was on paid administrative leave for four weeks.

Weisberg is a civilian employee who serves as one of Chief Mike Brown’s most trusted advisors.

As part of his discipline, Weisberg received a disciplinary letter from Chief Brown.

According to the letter, Weisberg’s actions carry a higher risk of jeopardizing relationships with the community and “compromising the public trust,” because of his prominent position within SLCPD.

“You are one of the most public-facing employees of this department,” Chief Brown wrote. “Your actions are subject to a higher level of scrutiny and responsibility, as they carry higher risk of damaging the department’s reputation and public image.”

The letter stated Weisberg’s actions also jeopardized the integrity of both Salt Lake City and the SLCPD.

According to the internal affairs report, at least two SLCPD employees smelled alcohol coming from Weisberg, so they asked him to take a field test.

Weisberg’s blood alcohol content was .027, which is considered “under the influence” and a violation of SLCPD policy.

He drove his unmarked SLCPD vehicle that night. Officers drove him back to his residence.

"I appreciate that you accepted responsibility for your actions, and I am confident that you will not put yourself in this position again,” Chief Brown wrote. “Your improvement must be immediate and sustained or I will take further disciplinary action, which may include termination of your employment."

A former SLCPD employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were disappointed with the result and the precedent this sets for the department.

"My ass would be fired," they said. "I swear to God if I worked there still I would come to work .027 on purpose just to see what would happen to me."

Weisberg declined all interviews. He released the following written statement in March:

"I am committed to serving the employees of the Salt Lake City Police Department, our community, and the media. I take responsibility for my actions. The mere fact that I put myself in this position is personally and professionally disappointing – and I am very sorry. Nothing is more important for me than learning from this incident and moving forward with purpose, experience, and resiliency. Earning back the trust, reputation, and responsibilities of those I serve is my number one priority.”