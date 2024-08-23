Fifth Ward’s new owner has plans, he says

SALT LAKE CITY — The new owner of the former Fifth Ward meetinghouse says he wants to restore to the building to “its former glory.”

What’s that mean? The new owner, Skyler Baird, isn’t ready to say yet.

In a brief phone call Thursday with FOX 13 News, Baird said he wanted to speak with staff at Salt Lake City government before elaborating on which “former glory” he was referring to.

As for Salt Lake City government, it isn’t disclosing the status of the fines against its previous or current owners.

The building dates to 1910 and was designated as historical in 1978.

After the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sold the meetinghouse, which sits at 740 S. 300 West, it served as a concert venue and Buddhist center, among other things.

On Easter of this year, a people nearby saw a contractor demolishing the brick building. City staff arrived to stop it, saying the owner, 300 W Holdings, a company managed by real estate developer Jordan Atkin, didn’t have the necessary permits.

Public records show the deed was transferred July 26 to Salt of the Earth, a nonprofit operated by Baird. Salt of the Earth’s website says one of its missions is affordable housing, and its guiding principles include those taught by Marcus Aurelius, Thomas Paine and Jesus Christ.

“I’d prefer they tear it down, but I’m not a historian,” said Shanna Koew, whose family operates a print shop near Fifth Ward.

Even before the partial demolition, Koew said, the building attracted the unsheltered and drug users.

“Don’t leave it like this. That’s for sure,” Koew said. “If they restore it, fine. But what’s it going to be used for if it’s restored?”

Brandy Strand, the executive director of Preservation Utah, a nonprofit, said she would like to see Fifth Ward restored. Her organization has a loan program that might be able to help, she said.

“Once we tear down our historic buildings,” Strand said, “we cannot get that history back.”

Atkin’s company had been accumulating fines of $300 a day at least until a restoration plan was in place. A Salt Lake City spokesman declined to give an update on the status of those fines or whether they would be transferred to Baird.

Blake Thomas, Director of the Department of Community and Neighborhoods, issued a statement.

"Salt Lake City is aware of the recent sale of the Fifth Ward Meetinghouse. The property will remain in daily fine collection until the property owner remedies the zoning violations through obtaining a Certificate of Appropriateness and a building permit.”