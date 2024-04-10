Owner of wrongly-demolished historic 5th Ward Meetinghouse to begin accruing fines, possible criminal charges

SALT LAKE CITY — The owner of a historic church building that served many purposes over the years may face criminal charges for the building's wrongful demolition — initiated on Easter Sunday before being halted.

Salt Lake City officials are working with the prosecutor's office to screen possible criminal charges against the owner of the historic 5th Ward Meetinghouse that was illegally demolished.

The mayor's office says the property owner will begin to accrue fines of at least $200 per day starting on Friday. The owner has until then to appeal the "Notice & Order."

"A boarding case has also been opened for leaving the building in its current state (open to the elements)," a spokesperson for the mayor's office said.

Last week, FOX 13 News reported that the city was looking into firmer fines with hundreds of dollars charged per day. In the proposal, the yearly boarded building fee for contributing structures could cost a maximum of $14,850 per year. As of right now, any boarded building costs $1,560.

Development website Building Salt Lake reported that the property owner, Jordan Atkin, directly hired the contractor and took the required steps through the state but not the city.