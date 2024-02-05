Fired Salt Lake City Police officer found not guilty of aggravated assault

SALT LAKE CITY — Thomas Caygle, a former officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department, was found not guilty of aggravated assault after a December 2022 crash that occurred while he was off duty in Weber County.

Though Caygle was found not guilty of aggravated assault, he was found guilty of a lesser charge of negligently operating a motor vehicle.

Prosecutors say Caygle was under the influence when he crashed into the victim twice during a December 2022 crash. The first crash was minor. The second crash left the victim with his body pinned between two vehicles. Prosecutors claimed Caygle intentionally crushed the man’s leg after learning 911 was called.

Throughout the trial, Caygle said the incident was an accident when his foot slipped off the pedal.

Judge Nelson sided with the defense, ruling that the incident was not aggravated assault but that Caygle did negligently operate the vehicle by taking prescribed Xanax for his generalized anxiety and panic disorders before driving.

SLCPD fired Caygle after an internal investigation determined a violation of department policy, FOX 13 News previously reported.