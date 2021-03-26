FOX 13 Investigates: Residents offer support to Wellington police chief as council stays quiet

SALT LAKE CITY — The Wellington City Council postponed a vote on the town’s police chief Thursday as residents offered him their support.

On March 18, the council announced Chief Rory Bradley was on administrative leave. No one in city government has said why.

Read: Utah town police chief under investigation, placed on leave

The lack of information didn’t impede a few supporters.

“I’m not sure what’s going on,” said Joyce Dirk as she spoke at the virtual meeting, “but I will say if we lose him as a chief and as a mentor to our kids, it is devastating. And I would hope we are wise enough to see that.”

“We’re not going to find someone that loves this town and wants to be here more than he does,” she added.

Others wrote into the meeting.

“Rory would give his life for anyone (sic) of us,” wrote Dave Pulshipher, “and for any one of you Wellington city employees.”

“Let the people of Wellington vote for [Bradley’s] fate,” wrote Ray Ring.

FOX 13 Investigates: Registered sex offender allowed on campus

Whoever was moderating Wellington’s Facebook page deleted the comments shortly after they were posted.

Bradley also serves on the city council for the 1,600-person town. So does his father. Mayor Paula Noyes announced at the start of the meeting that the father and son were not in attendance.

When the agenda item for Bradley arrived, the town’s attorney, John Schindler asked the remaining council members table the issue for a future meeting. He said there was a development he needed to discuss with the council.

The three council members in attendance voted for the postponement. Schindler said he hoped another meeting could be scheduled soon.

FOX 13 Investigates: Hikers pay deadly price on Zion's Angels Landing trail

FOX 13 has filed a public records request for complaints about and investigations into Bradley. That request has been denied.