FOX 13 Investigates: Utah DCFS director says all procedures followed before Enoch family murdered

SALT LAKE CITY — A review found staff at the Utah Division of Child and Family Services followed policies and procedures in investigating abuse allegations against the man who went on to murder his children, wife and mother-in-law, the agency’s director said.

“That fatality review has taken place,” Tonya Myrup, the DCFS director, told FOX 13 in an interview Thursday, “and they have not recommended any changes at this time. They did not find any way that we deviated from policy or practice guidelines.”

“There has not been any discipline or corrective action taken,” Myrup added. “We stand by the work of our caseworkers and are confident in their actions taken on the case.”

On Jan. 4, Enoch Police searched the home of Michael and Tausha Haight and found their bodies, as well as their children: 17-year-old Macie Haight, 13-year-old Briley, 7-year-old twins Ammon and Sienna, and 4-year-old Gavin Tausha’s mother Gail Earl was also found dead.

Police believe Michael Haight shot the seven to death and then died by suicide.

DCFS investigated child abuse allegations against Michael Haight in August 2020 and again in December 2022. In the first case, DCFS and police suspected him of pushing and choking then-14-year-old Macie.

The case was closed with no criminal charges and no action by DCFS.

“The biggest missed opportunity to intervene was back when that 2020 episode happened,” said Nadine Hansen, a Cedar City attorney who works as a guardian ad litem.

Hansen reviewed the DCFS reports at the request of FOX 13 News.

“I think he should have been arrested at that point and charged with child abuse,” Hansen said, “and, if he had, the court could have required him to attend domestic violence classes or anger management classes.”

Enoch Police and the Iron County Attorney’s Office have said no charges were filed because the circumstances didn’t meet all the elements required.

DCFS does not file criminal charges, but Hansen said the agency had its own alternative.

It could have placed Michael Haight on what’s called protective services supervision. It’s a sort-of probation that could have required the father to get counseling or take parenting classes.

“The children wouldn't be taken away from the family,” Hansen explained, “but there would be some steps that would help the family.”

Tausha Haight in 2020 told investigators she and her husband had been to marriage counseling, but that it had not been effective in making her husband accountable for his actions. Records show DCFS directed Michael and Tausha Haight to some counseling other counseling services. It’s not clear to what extent the family utilized them.

Myrup declined to specify why DCFS didn’t do anything to mandate Michael Haight improve his behavior.

“So, they may be receiving services within the community,” Myrup said, speaking in generalities. “That might include various things as far as therapy or other resources to help the family.”

In the case from December, Michael Haight was again suspected of pushing or hitting his children. Tausha Haight was in the process of filing for divorce and asked a DCFS caseworker to wait until the new year to question her husband.

The Haights appeared to be middle or upper-middle class. Multiple studies have shown state DCFS agencies are more likely to intervene when the family is poor.

So, were economics a factor in how Utah DCFS treated the Haights?

“I think that really, it's more about the community,” Myrup said, “and the community itself and where those resources are located.”

What can the average Utahn do to prevent familicide?

“I think anything that we can do to raise awareness,” Myrup said, “to just reach out to your neighbors, your friends, your community, if you see someone in need.”

Before the interview started, Myrup made clear her staff takes child deaths personally.

“My condolences to the family and the community, friends of the family, the caseworkers involved,” she said. “It's incredibly heartbreaking.”

FOX 13 has requested a written copy of any reviews. The requests are pending.