New report shows DCFS received complaints just weeks before Haight murders

ENOCH, Utah — The Utah Department of Child and Family Services has released new documents about prior investigations into Michael Haight, the Utah man who murdered his wife, their five children and his mother-in-law in January.

The DCFS report reveals that the agency received complaints about Michael Haight about a month before the murders.

He was accused of holding his 7-year-old son Ammon in the air by his ankle and wrist, then pushing his 17-year-old daughter Macie to the ground.

The report also paints a bleak picture of the Haight home, with Michael being so moody that his own wife and children avoided him. His wife, Tausha Haight, was in the process of divorcing him and told the caseworker he had anger problems.

However, there’s no indication in the report that investigators ever spoke to Michael.

There’s a note in the report saying: “unfortunately this tragic incident occurred prior to further intervention.”

In 2020, Enoch police participated in a child abuse investigation against the father, but it did not result in any charges.

