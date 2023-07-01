How to stay cool and save money during the hot Utah summer

SALT LAKE CITY — There are all sorts of schemes air conditioning companies use to get customers to shell out more money than they need to, all to make a bigger profit.

HVAC company owner Carson Duda says too often consumers are duped into paying for unnecessary repairs, sometimes costing them thousands of dollars. He says many customers might not ask the right questions or know much about their units.

“A lot of the times the customer will be told they have these cracked heat exchangers, when in reality what we found when we come behind them, that’s not the case,” says Duda. “To replace a heat exchanger, they typically just end up replacing the whole furnace which can cost anywhere from $4,000 to $8,000 depending on your options. I’ve even seen some go more expensive than that.”

A heat exchanger is a system used to transfer heat between a source and working fluid. They’re used to both heat and cool your home.

Duda says from what he’s observed, customers can be convinced that they need a new heat exchanger when technicians show them a picture of a cracked heat exchanger that isn’t theirs, or by capturing pictures of scuff marks caused by the exchanger’s flames and passing it off as a “crack”.

“What you want to do is get a monoxide reading because that’s going to be the most accurate way to tell if it is indeed cracked and if you’re leaking monoxide into the home,” he says. “You want to make sure he zeros out the meter outside before he brings it into your home as well, so that way you actually have some proof and evidence that he did his due diligence and he’s checking it appropriately.”

Scott Smith, founder of Elevate Homescriptions, says there are a lot of great HVAC companies on the Wasatch Front. Unfortunately, there’s a growing percentage that are scammers as well.

Elevate’s services can include home repair, warranty protection and home maintenance and preventative care services. They also warn their customers about using a company that might not have the best intentions.

“Don’t fall for a $19 tune-up," he warns. "A good tune-up takes 45 minutes to an hour. You probably should be charged over $100 for that. If it’s just $19, they’re going to find problems and often it’s problems that don’t exist."

Homeowners might need more refrigerant for their systems. Or maybe they don’t. Over-charging for the chemical is an easy way for companies to get extra money.

“They’re even charging four or five times the rate that they actually get it for at wholesale, so they could just say that you’re four or five pounds low and they charge you $300 or $400 a pound,” says Smith. “Then you’re talking about over $1000 just to recharge the thing.

"We recommend rather than you spend $1200 in just refrigerant, just replace it.”

Those skeptical about anything a technician says don’t have to take their word for it.

“I always recommend that people get a second opinion if they’re looking at having to fork out for a new unit because it can really save them in the long run,” says Duda.

Utah’s Better Business Bureau says before calling a heating or cooling contractor, check the model system and the maintenance history for that system. Understand the license and insurance requirements for contractors in Utah or a specific city and make sure the contractor meets all those requirements.

The BBB also says summer or fall are the ideal times for servicing a furnace, so it’s not too early to start thinking about winter.