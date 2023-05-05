'Insufficient evidence' against officers who refused first aid to stabbing victim

SALT LAKE CITY — Two and a half years after officers refused first aid to a stabbing victim in an elevator, the Salt Lake City Civilian Review Board has concluded with a ruling of “no determination is possible” against the officers.

Ryan Outlaw bled out as Officer Ian Anderson and Officer Jadah Brown stood over him and asked questions, at one point telling him to crawl out of the elevator, but declining to utilize their medical training.

It took them approximately 27 minutes to respond after the first 911 call.

Outlaw was eventually transported to a local hospital where he died.

FOX 13 Investigates: Despite training, SLCPD stands over a stabbing victim instead of giving first aid

“You’re not doing anything about it,” cried Fernanda Tobar, the woman who stabbed Outlaw.

“What am I supposed to do?” responded Officer Anderson. “We have medical coming.”

SLCPD opened an internal affairs investigation in response to a FOX 13 News investigation. The department cleared both officers earlier this year and did not notify Outlaw’s family.

“That proves Chief Mike Brown lacks humanity. He does not care,” said Rae Duckworth, the operating chairperson for Black Lives Matter Utah.

Before the investigation was finished, Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Chief Brown gave interviews and released statements supporting the officers.

“Absolutely. I stand by these officers and what they did that day,” said Chief Brown. “I think they did a great job.”

“Our officers we believe did as they were trained,” said Mayor Mendenhall.

FOX 13 Investigates: These officers are under investigation, but Salt Lake City can’t get its story straight

Several officers who agreed to speak to FOX 13 News on condition of anonymity stated they disagree with Chief Brown’s analysis of the case, but they’re too afraid to speak publicly due to fear of retaliation.

“We knew from the moment (Chief Brown and Mayor Mendenhall) patted their officers on the back that there was not going to be justice for Ryan Outlaw,” Duckworth said. “I saw a disregard for human life bleeding out. That’s what I saw.”

For some, the last hope was the SLC Civilian Review Board, which is comprised of members appointed by Mayor Mendenhall.

According to a spokesperson for the city, the board can make a ruling of “no determination is possible” due to “insufficient evidence.”

The board has turned down requests for transparency, declining to explain what additional evidence it would have needed to reach a determination. It had access to body camera video, interviews, and written reports.

"If you have any questions concerning this matter, please contact me at (801) 535-7230 during normal business hours Monday through Friday," wrote Tony Richardson, the investigator for the SLC Civilian Review Board.

For unknown reasons, Richardson spent nearly 24 hours ignoring phone calls and eventually changed her mind, stating she “decline(s) to answer any questions about the investigation or the Board’s determination.”

The case was one of two determinations released to the public by the board this month.

In the other case, the SLC Civilian Review Board "sustained" allegations against three officers.

Chief Mike Brown stated he respects the board’s work but that it will not change anything as he chooses to stand by his department’s internal affairs investigation instead.

“The problem with the Civilian Review Board is it doesn’t have any power,” Duckworth said. “It will happen again. They get away with it. They just got away with it. So yeah, it’s going to happen again.”