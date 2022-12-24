Legislative audit into SLC School District confirms unprofessional behavior exposed by FOX 13 News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Office of the Legislative Auditor General has released a 78-page audit into the Salt Lake City School District.

One of the audit's key findings shows how inappropriate behavior by district leaders has contributed to inefficiencies and inaction on key issues affecting students.

For example, SLCSD chose not to close under-enrolled schools and missed an opportunity to receive an extra $4 million in state funding.

FOX 13 Investigates: Salt Lake City school board members caught sending unprofessional, profane messages

The audit confirms the results of a FOX 13 investigation in 2020, showing dysfunction and inappropriate behavior amongst the district's elected board.

"The district’s culture and tone at the top created by board members has the potential to negatively impact the district’s internal controls and diminish the district’s ability to meet district goals," the audit reads.

For example, board member Katherine Kennedy sent a series of profane messages to board president Melissa Ford because she was upset the meeting did not end on time.

The following messages have been censored by FOX 13 News.

"You promised," Kennedy wrote. "You ****ing promised me. I ****ING HATE YOU. **** YOU."

Parent Raina Williams discovered the messages through a public records request.

"I would never talk that way about colleagues," Williams said.

Emails also showed the district was in violation of the Open and Public Meetings Act.

In response, the district apologized for the behavior and agreed to undergo additional training.

Kennedy chose not to attend some of the training.

FOX 13 Investigates: School board member who sent profane texts avoids professional development

"Property tax revenues have enabled SLCSD to operate its elementary schools inefficiently," the audit reads. "Operating schools inefficiently costs SLCSD almost $3.6 million annually in administrative, utility, and food services costs. Two increases in property taxes possibly would have been unnecessary had the district adjusted its number of elementary schools in a timely manner and chosen not to rebuild elementary schools.

Michael Clara, a former SLCSD board member, said he was not surprised with the audit's findings.

"I was on the board a decade ago, and the same issues that they bring up in the audit were going on then," Clara said. "I believe the audit did its job."

Clara said he was particularly concerned with the waste of money noted in the audit. He understands closing schools is not popular with parents but indicated sometimes it's necessary because of the board's responsibility to taxpayers.

"In my day, I was saying we had two elementary schools too many. Today they're saying six," Clara said. "I was opposed to raising taxes, because even 10 years ago I saw no need... We can't sacrifice the health of the district because we're going to hurt the feelings of adults at the expense of our students and community."

In response to the audit, Ford and Superintendent Martin Bates disagreed that the district is "operating schools inefficiently" but admitted "per pupil spending exceeds the state average."

The district indicated it is committed to making changes but couldn't make promises regarding future actions taken by the elected board.

The full audit and district response can be found here.