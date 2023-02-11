Haight family murder-suicide: 911 callers request wellness checks on Tausha, Michael

ENOCH, Utah — FOX 13 News has obtained audio recordings of phone calls to Iron County public safety dispatch last month that led police to the discovery of eight people deceased in a home in southern Utah.

Tausha and Michael Haight were found dead on Jan. 4 at the family's home in Enoch, along with all five of their children and Tausha's mother, Gail Earl. Police said it appeared Michael shot and killed the seven victims, then himself.

FOX 13's public records request for these recordings was initially denied; however, after filing an appeal, Enoch City officials granted their release with the redaction of the callers' personal information.

The first call was made by a woman who was concerned after Tausha missed an appointment with her. It was not clear who the woman was nor what her connection with Tausha was. She told the dispatcher that it was not like Tausha to miss an appointment, and she couldn't get ahold of her by phone or email. She also expressed concern for Tausha's safety as she had recently filed for divorce from Michael, and Tausha was apparently delivering some paperwork to Michael to get him to leave the house.

The full recording of the wellness check request is available in the media player below:

Tausha Haight wellness check request

Another recording is a phone call from Iron County Sheriff Kenneth Carpenter, calling on behalf of Michael's brother-in-law who said Michael had missed a full day of appointments at work, which was "out of character." The sheriff asked dispatch to report him as missing.

The sheriff's phone call can be heard below:

Sheriff reports Michael Haight missing

Other calls to dispatch included concerned neighbors and an attorney calling on behalf of the Haight family, asking for police to call with any information on what happened.

Enoch City also included a recording of police radio traffic, during which officers reported finding the deceased family members inside the home:

Police radio traffic: Discovery of deceased Haight family

Resources for domestic violence victims/prevention (free, 24/7, confidential):

Utah Domestic Violence Coalition:

Hotline: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) Online help: udvc.org

National Domestic Violence Hotline

1-800-799-SAFE (7233) Online live chat: thehotline.org

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

For those struggling with thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can now be reached by simply dialing 988 any time for free support. Resources are also available online at utahsuicideprevention.org.

