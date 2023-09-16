Operation Underground Railroad spent years downplaying criminal investigation

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The Davis County Attorney’s Office started investigating Tim Ballard and his non-profit organization, Operation Underground Railroad, in 2020.

At least a portion of that investigation has concluded but nobody really feels closure because there’s so much uncertainty surrounding what the focus of that investigation really was.

The VICE article gives a small snapshot as it talks about Ballard receiving psychic readings and communicating with the prophet Nephi, along with souring a relationship with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

It all really started with questions about money.

In 2020, prosecutor Troy Rawlings posted these messages on his personal Instagram account.

"Please be aware of any individual entity or organization who solicits your money and may be claiming credit for work to protect children that is actually done by our task force," he wrote.

The messages did not name Operation Underground Railroad directly.

In an interview earlier this year, FOX 13 News asked Ballard directly if his organization at the time ever over-exaggerated what it had accomplished.

"No. No, I mean it's funny. When we give our numbers, we’re actually pretty conservative," he said.

When asked if the Operation Underground Railroad was still under investigation, Ballard replied, "You know, I focus on rescuing kids and I have a team that would answer that question.

Within minutes after that question, Ballard got angry and walked out of the interview.

For years, his team told people there was no criminal investigation, which is not true. The nonprofit’s chief legal officer says she has no explanation.

FOX 13 News asked Alessandra Serano what the basis was of the investigation, to which she said questions would have to be asked of the Davis County Attorney's Office.

She said she had no information on why the organization was telling people there was not an investigation when there was.

"Do you feel that this is now fully behind you?," FOX 13 Investigative reporter Adam Herbets asked.

"I certainly hope so," Serano replied. "I mean, we have to take the Davis County Attorney at his word that this is over."

Usually, completed investigations are a matter of public record. But when FOX 13 News asked for a copy, prosecutors would not give the station the case file. FOX 13 News also found Operation Underground Railroad had written a letter asking for those records to remain private because of federal grand jury material.

FOX 13 News believes at least some of these records should be public the station is now in the process of filing appeals to learn what th case is really about, especially now that a member of the Quorum of the Twelve is citing “betrayal.”