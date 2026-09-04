MAGNA, Utah — A report released Thursday that found Magna Mayor Mick Sudbury acted unprofessionally toward staff and police officers, among other findings, has left the city in a difficult position, an employment attorney said Friday.

The report, written by an attorney who conducted the investigation at the request of the city, also found that Sudbury used improper authority and retaliated against a witness.

That's left city leaders in a difficult position of having to navigate a scenario where an elected official has been found to have committed unprofessional conduct and retaliation against employees, April Hollingsworth, an employment attorney, said Friday.

Watch Fox 13 Investigates Nate Carlisle's report in the video player below.

Report's findings of misconduct by Magna mayor could have effects across Utah

“What they're going to have to do is figure out how to manage the situation and protect their employees,” Hollingsworth said.

Hollingsworth reviewed the report into Sudbury at the request of FOX 13 News.

Sudbury denied the retaliation and other specific accusations to the investigator.

The Magna City Council said Friday it’s continuing to review the investigative report.

“The Council recognizes the seriousness of the matters addressed in the report, and is committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the public’s trust in Magna City government," the council's statement said. “The Council’s priority is to strengthen city operations, promote a respectful and professional workplace, and ensure that Magna City continues to serve its residents with integrity and diligence.”

Hollingsworth, who is not representing any parties in the Magna matter, said specific allegations would have to be litigated to determine the extent to which they may have violated the law.

Fox 13 Employment attorney April Hollingsworth (pictured) speaks with Fox 13 Investigates' Nate Carlisle.

Meanwhile, it’s not clear what Magna's city manager – who, according to the investigator’s report, actually has authority over employees – and the city council will do.

They do not have the power to remove Sudbury from office, nor reassign him. The council’s next scheduled meeting is Tuesday.

Sudbury took office in January and is serving a four-year term. He is Magna’s first elected mayor.

It’s also not clear whether there will be any claims or litigation concerning Sudbury. Magna belongs to the Utah Local Governments Trust. It’s an insurance pool in which, according to its website, more than 650 cities, counties and other local governments belong, manage risk and pay out claims together.

Following the release of the report Thursday, Sudbury issued the following statement:

“I have received and am reviewing the investigative report commissioned regarding city operations. My devotion to Magna and my passion for serving our residents have always guided my commitment to this community.

“Serving as Mayor comes with a continuous responsibility to listen, learn, and work collaboratively within our municipal government structure. I am carefully evaluating the contents of the report alongside legal counsel.

“Out of respect for the administrative process, the City Council, and our city staff, I will reserve detailed comments until that review is complete. My focus remains squarely on working for the people of Magna and ensuring our city’s progress continues uninterrupted.”

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