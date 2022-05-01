Robyn Openshaw admits to not having Ph.D. after FOX 13 investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — Robyn Openshaw, also known as the “Green Smoothie Girl,” deleted her Twitter account and admitted to not having a Ph.D. after a FOX 13 News investigation published on Thursday revealed she had been misstating her credentials.

Openshaw had been using those credentials to sell health products, speeches, and an antivax message across the United States, most recently through a series of events in Florida.

When asked to explain the discrepancies, Openshaw declined the opportunity to verify her qualifications.

On April 20, 2022, she stated she would need "five days" to provide documentation to prove her claims. Those claims have been contradicted by the University of Utah, Utah Department of Human Services, Utah State Hospital, Utah Department of Human Resource Management, and Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing.

Openshaw, who claims she still has not watched the FOX 13 News story, wrote a long message on her public Facebook page on Saturday in response.

“I’ve NEVER used credentials to sell a thing. Ever. I’ve never called myself Dr or asked anyone else to,” she wrote. “I did not go fight for the piece of paper.”

Openshaw’s promotional material for the tour, which lists herself as a speaker, clearly lists “PhD” behind her name.

The University of Utah confirmed Openshaw has a master’s degree related to social work, but she does not have a Ph.D. from the university.

She continues to list the doctorate degree on her public Facebook page.

Openshaw, who used to live in Park City, said she moved her “eight-figure business” to Florida because of her disapproval of COVID-19 restrictions implemented by “Utah’s cabal-controlled ‘Governor’ Cox.”

She now refers to Utah as a "socialist" state.

While speaking with FOX 13 News, Openshaw repeatedly touted her experience as a psychologist.

“I was working well over a quarter of a century ago at the Utah State Hospital, when I was required to get the flu vaccine and ended up injured and in bed for four years,” she said.

Utah’s Department of Human Services confirmed it has no record of Openshaw ever working as an employee at the Utah State Hospital or any other state facility.

Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing also confirmed Openshaw has never been professionally licensed as a psychologist or therapist in Utah.

Openshaw’s supposed career as a psychotherapist is still advertised on the front page of her Green Smoothie Girl website, and she continues to stand by that part of her story.