Salt Lake City says crime victims have no right to ‘adequate medical care’ by police

SALT LAKE CITY — An attorney representing Salt Lake City says victims of violent crime have “no constitutional right” to receive first aid when police respond to a 911 calls.

Experts interviewed by FOX 13 News say the statement sets a dangerous precedent.



The statement was made as part of a court filing to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the family of Ryan Outlaw, a man who died after two officers refused to provide first aid after he was stabbed and left bleeding in an elevator in 2020.

Officers Ian Anderson and Jadah Brown were placed under an internal investigation as a result of a FOX 13 News story showcasing their inaction. Body camera video from the incident shows the officers questioning their own decisions.

“I feel like I should have grabbed my chest thing,” Officer Brown said. “There was just so much going on at that moment.”

Nevertheless, SLCPD Chief Mike Brown and Mayor Erin Mendenhall stuck up for the officers – before, during, and after the investigation. Both officers were cleared of all wrongdoing.

The SLC Civilian Review Board also reviewed the case, reaching “no determination” due to “insufficient evidence.”

“They stabbed my stomach,” Outlaw said.

“Who did?” asked Officer Brown.

“I don’t know,” Outlaw responded. “Help... I can’t breathe!”

Officer Brown and Officer Anderson have both received medical training. At several points, they are seen on body camera telling Outlaw that they are “not paramedics.”

“What am I supposed to do?” Officer Anderson said. “We have medical coming.”

SLCPD was unable to respond until approximately 27 minutes after the first 911 call.

Paramedics did not arrive until approximately 8 minutes later.

Outlaw died at a local hospital after transport, 2 hours 10 minutes after the first 911 call.

“Absolutely, I stand by these officers and what they did that day,” said Chief Brown. “I think they did a great job.”

“Our officers, we believe, did as they were trained,” said Mayor Mendenhall.

At first, Officer Anderson wrote in his report that he did not provide first aid to Outlaw because he did not want the elevator door to close. The excuse surprised law enforcement professionals across the country, including former SLCPD Chief Chris Burbank.

“If the elevator closing and leaving the floor is so important, pull the person out,” Burbank said.

Later, Mayor Mendenhall wrote it was unsafe for the officers to provide first aid. The statement contradicts SLCPD’s narrative, which notes the “scene was safe for paramedics” within two minutes of officers arriving on scene.

As part of a motion to dismiss a pending lawsuit, Salt Lake City attorney Samantha Stark argued Outlaw had “no constitutional right” to receive “adequate medical care” unless he was arrested or detained.

James Roberts, an attorney representing the family, said the city’s argument is shocking and unconscionable.

“If you need help, don’t call police, because they are not going to give it to you,” Roberts said. “I think that they’re wrong... The story keeps changing. It’s because every time they try to come up with some defense, it’s not defensible.”

Roberts criticized Chief Brown and Mayor Mendenhall’s role in seemingly pre-determining the outcome of the internal investigation.

“The fact that they stood by them on day one, and then cleared them, shows me this is exactly the policy and practice that the city wants their officers to do,” Roberts said. “Anyone who looks at this video, they’re shocked. Their conscience is shocked. For the city to say that their (conscience) isn’t? That’s absurd.”

Bob Sykes, a civil rights attorney and former Utah state legislator, agreed to review the case as a neutral third party.

He disagreed with Salt Lake City’s position that Outlaw was not “detained.”

“He was detained because they’re asking him questions,” Sykes said. “He’s not free to leave. Maybe he couldn’t leave because of the stab wound.”

Sykes said he believes the city’s argument is strange and that he does not expect it to persuade a judge.

He said he hopes the Outlaw family has its day in court.

“You don’t want to overburden the police by turning them into social workers, or nurses, or doctors in every case. They’re law enforcement,” Sykes said. “But you’ve got a guy bleeding out in an elevator. Death is stalking that young man... People expect them to have at least minimal knowledge to help if they’ve been stabbed for heaven’s sakes. That’s not too much to ask, is it?”

FOX 13 News reached out to Salt Lake City representatives approximately 15 days ago for comment. Records show city representatives read our emails but have not yet responded.

“If another officer would have been stabbed and lying in that elevator, I guarantee they would have done everything they could to provide life-saving measures until EMTs arrived,” Roberts said. “Maybe there’s a doctor in your apartment complex. Maybe just start banging on doors, because apparently if you call 911, and (SLCPD) get there, they’re going to stand there and do nothing”

Governor Spencer Cox, who describes himself as a “recovering attorney,” spoke for approximately two minutes when asked about his opinion on the city’s argument. He indicated he did not want to answer with too much detail without proper context and legal review.

He applauded officers across the state who go above and beyond by utilizing their training to save lives.