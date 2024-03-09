Texts between Sean Reyes and Tim Ballard raise questions about criminal investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — As the Utah Attorney General’s Office continues its criminal investigation into Tim Ballard and Operation Underground Railroad, the alleged victims say they do not trust it – especially after reading newly-released text messages exchanged between Ballard and Utah AG Sean Reyes.

According to a new lawsuit, Reyes sent the following text message to Ballard on July 9, 2024. At the time, OUR had already “permanently separated” from Ballard after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

“This state legislator is a punk,” Reyes wrote. “He has tried to get me impeached. His statement that OUR is criminal is defamatory per se. Would make for a good case. Thousands of views and (retweets). I know we are focused on (Sound of Freedom). But it’s a good chance for OUR to tell its story. Who in OUR is best for me to talk to about possibility of filing a lawsuit? Striking him down would send a message nationally.”

The text message was in response to a tweet published by Sen. Nate Blouin (D-Millcreek) on July 4, 2024.

“Reminder that @OURRescue is a criminal organization,” Blouin wrote.

In an interview with FOX 13 News, Blouin said he was surprised to see Reyes and Ballard texting about him.

“I think it’s pretty funny, to be honest, that the attorney general and Tim Ballard are worried about the opinion of a second-year freshman Democrat from Salt Lake County,” Blouin said. “It’s concerning to me that Reyes, frankly, is still in office at this point.”

Ballard and OUR have been under criminal investigation several times since 2020. Allegations have ranged from communications fraud to sexual assault.

There have never been criminal charges or convictions.

Blouin acknowledged his use of the phrase “criminal organization... was a little bit too strong.”

“But I think the point stands,” Blouin said. “I certainly hope that this gets a full hearing in the legal system.”

Reyes has also been a subject of investigation because of his ties to OUR. Nevertheless, one of the current criminal investigations is now being run by the Utah AG’s Office.

“I was molested and sexually assaulted by Tim (Ballard) in four different states, five different countries, in the span of ten months,” said plaintiff Celeste Borys.

"After hearing their stories in person, I believe them,” Reyes said.

In that same announcement, Reyes stated he would no longer be running for reelection.

Reyes promised to recuse himself from the ongoing criminal investigation because of his “past friendship” with Ballard. He was a producer for the feature film Sound of Freedom.

The Utah AG’s Office has accepted approximately $1 million from OUR in donations.

OUR has previously argued Reyes was not under OUR’s control or authorized to act on the organization’s behalf. Reyes' own campaign documents show he was a member of the OUR advisory board.

Reyes also fundraised for OUR and went on "missions" with Ballard, appearing in OUR films.

Ballard and OUR are also defendants in five civil lawsuits.

Blouin laughed at the idea of being sued for the purpose of “thousands of views and (retweets).”

He also said he was not offended to see Reyes calling him a “punk.”

“That’s something I don’t take issue with. I’ll own that one!” Blouin laughed. “If that’s the reputation I have, as someone who is willing to go against the grain? I guess I’m okay with that.”

Blouin has not been sued.

Plaintiffs argue the text messages are an example of how Ballard and Reyes tried to silence anyone who criticized them.

The Utah AG’s Office declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for Ballard.