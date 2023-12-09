FOX 13 News investigations detailed deep connections between Reyes and Ballard

SALT LAKE CITY — Friday's announcement by Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes that he would not run for reelection came after years of reporting by the FOX 13 investigative team into Reyes ties with Tim Ballard and Operation Underground Railroad.

It all started in Oct. 2020 when the Davis County Attorney's Office opened a criminal fraud investigation into Ballard and OUR. At some point, the FBI got involved and Reyes also became a subject of investigation; however, that case was at least partially concluded earlier this year without the filing of criminal charges.

In September, Reyes announced he would be running for a fourth term as Utah Attorney General, squashing rumors that he would run for the U.S Senate, but added he would be endorsing a "patriot warrior" for the seat.

That "patriot warrior" was going to be Ballard until The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement condemning the OUR founder for morally unacceptable behavior.

The Church's statement was harsh and also somewhat vague.

Not long after the statement was released, women started filing lawsuits against Ballard in which they accused him of sexual assault and using the Church to help groom victims. The lawsuits also claimed Ballard spent tens of thousands of dollars on a psychic to speak to the dead Mormon prophet Nephi.

During this time, Reyes stuck up for his friend, adding that police also use psychics in their investigations, a statement that turned out not to be true as FOX 13 News has been unable to find a single case in Utah where police paid for a psychic.

Last month, the Utah State Legislature approved an audit into Reyes which, at the time, the Attorney General said he welcomed. In addition, Reyes was also accused of witness tampering and intimidation, with plaintiffs saying he should have bee investigating OUR, not participating with it.

They say he turned a blind eye to the tactics that led to their abuse, and that's why a few weeks ago the plaintiffs also filed a lawsuit against Reyes.

On Friday, those same plaintiffs said they're happy to learn of Reyes' future resignation and accept his apology to them.

"Mr. Reyes is the first and only person so far to accept responsibility for past misjudgments and for his role in supporting Tim Ballard and Operation Underground Railroad," said attorney Suzette Rasmussen in a statement. "The victims view this as a positive first step."

FOX 13 News reached out to learn if Reyes will be still be named as a defendant in the lawsuit but as of Friday evening have received no comment.

According to FOX 13 New sources, Friday's announcement inside the Attorney's Office came out of the blue, with most expecting Reyes would run once again, especially after his announcement a few months ago.