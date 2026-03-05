What we know about Ivan Miller – the suspect in Wayne County murders

SALT LAKE CITY — Before arriving in Utah, Ivan W. Miller – the suspect in three homicides in Wayne County – was charged with crimes in his home state of Iowa.

Miller, 22, appears to have been booked into the Davis County, Iowa, jail on Dec. 31, according to court records. Prosecutors there subsequently charged Miller with a felony count of burglary and misdemeanor counts of theft, marijuana possession and unlawfully possessing a weapon.

Those charges remain pending. In fact, Miller is scheduled to be arraigned on those charges Friday in Iowa, though he remains in Archuleta County, Colorado, while awaiting extradition to Utah.

FOX 13 News could not locate additional information about the Iowa charges Thursday. The prosecuting attorney on the case has not responded to FOX 13 News’ messages seeking comment. Miller’s Iowa attorney declined to comment.

Miller’s brother and other family members have also declined to comment or did not return FOX 13 messages.

Other than the Iowa charges, Miller appears to have little criminal record. FOX 13 found only traffic tickets and one citation in Alaska. Wildlife troopers there in July cited Miller for operating a vessel without a personal floatation device.

As for employment, U.S. Department of Transportation records show Miller received a truck driver’s license on Oct. 24.

Then, according to records, the license was “involuntarily” revoked. A first notice of the revocation was served Dec. 17 and effective Jan. 20.

An online Department of Transportation database does not specify why the license was revoked. FOX 13 has inquired with public affairs staff at the agency and is waiting for a response.