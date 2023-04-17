Boats back in the Great Salt Lake Marina thanks to rising water levels

SALT LAKE CITY — Ahoy! Sailboats are back in the Marina of the Great Salt Lake, serving as another sign that drought conditions are easing up in the Beehive State

Less than a year ago, the Great Salt Lake Marina was a ghost town but after a winter season with record-breaking amounts of snow, hints of life are returning.

Associated Press August 2022

On Monday, the Great Salt Lake State Park reported that the first two sailboats are back in the marina.

Great Salt Lake State Park

On August 3, 2022, FOX 13 News reported the last boats had been pulled from the marina after lake levels continued to decline through the hot summer months.

The lake hit rock bottom in November 2022, marking a new historic low.

Photos show the bone-dry marina completely barren last summer, with water levels a significant distance away.

Associated Press August 2022

Compared to this year, photos show a big improvement for water in the lake.

Rick Bowmer/AP Empty boat docks are viewed at the Great Salt Lake Marina, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, near Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

In early April, officials reported that the lake measured three feet higher when compared to its low hit in November.

As spring runoff continues as Utah has even more precipitation in the forecast, it's likely water levels will continue to raise.

The news comes as Utah overall has seen big improvements in drought conditions, with the majority of northern Utah completely removed from drought status last week.

Although the water is overall good news for the state, crews have been diligently working to prevent flooding damage in neighborhoods and streets.

Community members have also joined the effort to prevent flooding by helping to fill thousands of sandbagsin cities across northern Utah.

But for those who enjoy exploring Utah's waters, it's time to dust off the old captain's hat and get your boat ready to set sail!