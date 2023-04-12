Dozens of Kaysville homes evacuated due to dangerous flooding

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Residents were awoken early Wednesday morning to evacuation orders due to flooding in one Kaysville neighborhood.

According to Kaysville Fire Chief Paul Erickson, 25 homes were evacuated due to the dangerous flooding conditions.

The homes are located in a neighborhood on the East side of the city near a stream called Holmes Creek and just North of East Mountain Wilderness Park.

No injuries were reported as residents evacuated.

A call for a gas leak came in just after midnight and when crews arrived at the scene, they quickly realized the seriousness of the situation.

"Water flowing down the road, erosion in the road," Erickson explained. "By now half the road going up Orchard Lane to the East [is] all eroded."

The homes impacted are brand new, Erickson said, with some homes still under construction.

"Talking to our public works director, he said best case scenario, things will be rebuilt in a couple of months," Erickson said. "We're looking at probably eight months down the road."

Homes as well as the road will need massive repairs to recover from the flooding.

Flooding comes after Utah has received massive totals of snow over the last several months and as the Beehive State saw temperatures in the 80s on Tuesday afternoon.

The exact cause for flooding in this specific Kaysville neighborhood was not made available.

