Watch Now
NewsGreat Salt Lake Collaborative

Actions

Specialty Great Salt Lake license plate needs support to become reality

new GSL plate
Posted at 1:04 PM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 16:35:21-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A specialty license plate to show love for the Great Salt Lake is closer to reality.

The plate, which raises money for lake preservation efforts, needs 500 people to sign up before they can be made. On Wednesday, Sen. Jen Plumb, D-Salt Lake City, who sponsored the bill in the Utah State Legislature to create the plate, said they are within a couple dozen sign-ups to make it happen.

She unveiled a new design of the plate, which will be part of a proposed redesign of state license plates.

To sign up for a Great Salt Lake specialty license plate, click here.

This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake—and what can be done to make a difference before it is too late. Read all of our stories at greatsaltlakenews.org.

Recent Great Salt Lake Collaborative stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere