Specialty Great Salt Lake license plate needs support to become reality

SALT LAKE CITY — A specialty license plate to show love for the Great Salt Lake is closer to reality.

The plate, which raises money for lake preservation efforts, needs 500 people to sign up before they can be made. On Wednesday, Sen. Jen Plumb, D-Salt Lake City, who sponsored the bill in the Utah State Legislature to create the plate, said they are within a couple dozen sign-ups to make it happen.

She unveiled a new design of the plate, which will be part of a proposed redesign of state license plates.

To sign up for a Great Salt Lake specialty license plate, click here.

