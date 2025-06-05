Water officials ask Utahns to cut outdoor use

SALT LAKE CITY — Local water districts are asking people to start reducing their outdoor water use to avoid problems later on.

The Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District said Thursday that it has documented a 15% increase in outdoor water use over last year at a time when it is unnecessary.

"Really you should only be watering your grass two times a week in this early summer. It might bump up to three times a week later," said Kelly Good, the district's community engagement manager. "So really think about it. If you’re watering more than two times a week? Cut back one time a week. If you’re watering four times a week? Cut back two times."

The district provides water to a significant part of the Salt Lake Valley. Salt Lake City Public Utilities on Thursday said it had also documented a surge in water use, with outdoor water use increasing 10% over previous years. That utility provides water for Salt Lake City and portions of Millcreek, Holladay, Cottonwood Heights, Murray, Midvale and South Salt Lake.

“We must protect our natural resources and support efforts for the Great Salt Lake,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall in a statement.

While reservoirs remain healthy, Good said they want to continue to stretch the supply. Utahns were very good at conserving in the last drought and she said they are not asking people to take drastic measures, just "do your part."

The Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District has a lease agreement with the Great Salt Lake Watershed Enhancement Trust, which secures water for the lake.

"We're prepared to send water to Great Salt Lake this fall," Good said. "The amount that we can send is largely dependent on how much is conserved this summer."

This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake—and what can be done to make a difference before it is too late. Read all of our stories at greatsaltlakenews.org.