SLCo Council rejects zoning change over Great Salt Lake wetland concerns

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Council rejected an application to change the zoning on a parcel of land over fears it could harm the Great Salt Lake ecosystem.

It was a test of a resolution the council passed last month pledging to protect Great Salt Lake wetlands, and it may not be the last time they have to weigh the lake's ecological issues with demands of growth and development.

On Tuesday, the council heard a petition by a family who owned the land to change a 48-acre parcel of land near Salt Lake City International Airport from agricultural to industrial use.

"Development has come and grown to this neighborhood," said Brett Peterson, one of the family members who owns the land.

While the Peterson family maintains that no decisions have been made on use of the land, ideas presented to the Salt Lake County Council included storage for excess airport rental cars.

"The Petersons have well over a 100-year history in Utah and have owned this particular parcel for over 25 years," said Michael Lichfield, the family's attorney. "This parcel is high, dry and fenced."

But environmentalists and even a ranch that neighbors the property objected over fears whatever is developed could harm the Great Salt Lake and the ecosystem for migratory birds. Claire Gillmor, who represented Gillmor Ranch, said she wanted it kept agricultural. She pointed out that the road to access the property was a private road and worried about adverse impacts.

Gillmor told the council her family's ranch is "compatible with all of the conservation efforts, all of the wildlife, all of the international airport efforts and, of course, compatible with saving the Great Salt Lake."

Environmentalists called out the Salt Lake County Council's own resolution that it unanimously passed last month pledging to protect wetland habitats near the Great Salt Lake from development.

"I sincerely hope that the council will deny this zone change request," said Lynn de Freitas, executive director of Friends of Great Salt Lake.

Søren Simonsen, the head of the Jordan River Commission, warned the council that the area, if developed, would "significantly fracture this really sensitive wildlife area."

But Lichfield argued to the council the land was never a wetland. Brett Peterson told the council that development was already encroaching on the area. He pointed to warehouses springing up nearby, the inland port and other projects. He argued for the family's right to develop their private property.

"Industry’s just starting to march its way that direction," he said.

The county's planning commission initially approved the Peterson family's application, before backtracking earlier this year. Since then, it has sat in limbo. That prompted some terse words from Salt Lake County Council member Laurie Stringham, who said she was not pleased with how the county has treated the Petersons.

"I do not believe we have been fair at all with the owner of this property," she said.

But Council member Natalie Pinkney said they should look at the bigger picture.

"To say we’re going to have cars with oil, gas that are impacting our carbon dioxide levels? Goes against the resolution that was passed to protect our wetlands," she said.

The council voted 7-1 to reject the zoning change. Lichfield and the Petersons declined to comment to FOX 13 News after the hearing, except to say they may submit a new application or look at other uses for the land.

Neighbors of the property who showed up to speak said they were relieved.

"If you put an incompatible use right in the heart of this area, it will erode the entire area," said Jeff Richards of the North Point Duck Club. We have collectively almost 4,500 acres of land we maintain for migratory birds. Once you change that? The entire area will be denigrated."

This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake—and what can be done to make a difference before it is too late. Read all of our stories at greatsaltlakenews.org.