Lawsuit threatened over Great Salt Lake endangered species petition

SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens danced and sang and protested on the shores of the Great Salt Lake, demanding more action to save it.

On Wednesday, a crowd gathered to support a pending lawsuit against the federal government over inaction to decide if the Wilson's phalarope should be put on the endangered species list.

"We’re here for the birds. I think the governor, a lot of our legislators think the Endangered Species Act is for the birds. They’re right. We’re just naming them," renowned Utah author Terry Tempest Williams, who participated in the rally, told FOX 13 News.

The Wilson's phalarope is a small bird that stops at the Great Salt Lake on its migratory path. It is famous for its "whirling" on the lake, spinning around and around, whipping up the sediment below to grab insects to eat. The Center for Biological Diversity petitioned the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service last year for an endangered species designation.

But since then? Nothing has happened.

"We filed an endangered species petition for Wilson’s phalarope well over a year ago in March 2024, and the agency has not taken the action required by law," Deeda Seed, a senior campaigner with the Center, told FOX 13 News. "They have not done anything and the situation with the lake has become more dire and more serious."

On Tuesday, a letter was shared with FOX 13 News notifying the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service that it would be sued by the Center for Biological Diversity over its inaction. The agency did not return messages from FOX 13 News seeking comment, likely because of the federal government shutdown.

When the petition was filed last year, it sparked some panic among Utah political leaders. An endangered species designation has the ability to impose a lot of strict regulations and, in some cases, supersede state laws. Many environmental groups believe it is a way of forcing Utah to take stronger actions than they've already done to help the Great Salt Lake, which has shrunk dramatically as a result of water diversions, climate change and drought.

"By getting them protections on the endangered species list? That extends protections to the lake including increasing the water levels," said Adalayde Scott. "So the eventual hope is when we get protections for them, we get more protections for the wetlands."

While many on Wednesday praised Governor Spencer Cox's announcement of $200 million in philanthropic contributions and a deadline of 2034 to get the lake to a healthy level, some still believed it was not enough.

"We need to take some more action and the promises we’ve been getting from our legislators? They’re just putting us off," said Craig Provost, who held a sign that proclaimed "Make the Salt Lake Great Again."

The Great Salt Lake Commissioner's Office — tasked by state leaders with saving the lake — said it has concerns about putting the Wilson's phalarope on the endangered species list.

"Utah is taking significant action to protect the Great Salt Lake and its migratory birds. We believe the state is better positioned to protect species like the Wilson's phalarope than a federal listing. A federal designation could lead to rigid regulations that don't fit our unique ecosystem. We're committed to our science-based, collaborative approach, which we're confident is the most effective way to ensure the lake's long-term health," Hannah Freeze, deputy Great Salt Lake Commissioner, said in a statement to FOX 13 News.

While it's unclear if the Trump administration would even grant an endangered species petition, the federal courts certainly could force action. The Center for Biological Diversity's lawsuit is expected to be filed in 60 days.

"The state is not doing enough we need the federal government to step in," Seed said.

This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake—and what can be done to make a difference before it is too late. Read all of our stories at greatsaltlakenews.org.