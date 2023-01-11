Utah again rejects Utah Lake islands project

SALT LAKE CITY — The state has once again rejected a proposal to dredge Utah Lake and build islands on it with the material as a way to restore habitat to the water body.

In a decision handed down last month, Utah Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Joel Ferry rejected the appeal by Lake Restoration Solutions. The company was appealing a decision by Utah's Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands that rejected their permit for dredging the lake. The agency said that the proposal did not pass constitutional and would be "detrimental to the citizens of Utah."

In a statement to FOX 13 News, Ferry defended the decision.

"Utah Lake contributes to the environmental health, economic prosperity and quality of life of area residents and visitors. Protecting it and working to improve the health of this natural system are top priorities for the state. After reviewing the Lake Restorations Solution petition, I found the division was consistent with its statute and policies and correctly applied Utah law and the public trust doctrine while evaluating the application," he said. "I upheld the division’s decision to cancel the LRS application. The matter was brought before me through a petition from the applicant requesting a consistency review. This decision ensures that Utah Lake will remain in public hands for future generations."

In its own statement to FOX 13 News, Lake Restoration Solutions signaled it was not giving up.

"Lake Restoration Solutions remains committed to its mission of helping to restore and rejuvenate a struggling Utah Lake to once again be a gem for all Utahns to enjoy. The legal and technical questions raised by the Division of Forestry, Fire, & State Lands are issues we intend to work through together to find the optimal solutions for Utah Lake," the company said. "The appeal process to resolve these legal questions is the standard process to work through technical questions, and we believe will yield the desired result, which ultimately is to see Utah Lake be a clean and healthy waterbody."

Lake Restoration Solutions has faced public pushback over its proposal to dredge the lake and build islands for various uses from wildlife habitat to housing with the sediment material. The Utah State Legislature recently created a more robust process for any project dealing with Utah Lake to move forward.

Utah Lake has had its share of environmental problems. The state has been pursuing cleanup of invasive species of plants and fish in efforts to restore the habitat. The lake feeds into the Great Salt Lake through the Jordan River.

In an interview with FOX 13 News, Rep. Brady Brammer, R-Highland, said he was considering a bill to rename Utah Lake as "Lake Timpanogos" after the tribe that settled the area, and also as a way to remove the stigma surrounding it.

