South Salt Lake begins enforcing outdoor watering restrictions

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Amanda Rainey's yard is filled with beautiful wildflowers.

"What would I do in my front yard with grass before, you know? Nothing," she told FOX 13 News on Friday. "So I'm out here every day now in my front yard."

It's easy to maintain. Rainey said she had a drip irrigation system installed that's tied to a smart controller. She weeds once a week. It was paid for in part through landscaping incentives Rainey found about through the City of South Salt Lake newsletter.

"I got almost $4,000 back from the Jordan Valley Conservation District. I got this tree for free," she said. "I got a rain barrel as well."

The yard has even won an award from South Salt Lake city officials for having such beautiful — and water-wise — landscaping. It's part of an effort by the city to get more aggressive about water conservation.

Water officials ask Utahns to cut outdoor use:

Water officials ask Utahns to cut outdoor use

Data provided to FOX 13 News by local water districts and Utah Water Ways, the state's conservation program, shows that while long-term trends in Utah do show declines in overall water use. However, because of recent hot weather, some areas are documenting increases over previous years. Weber County's per capita use is up 18%; it's 13.5% in Davis County; Salt Lake County per capita water use is up over last year by 12.5%; it's up to 19% in Utah County and 12% in Washington County.

Governor Spencer Cox at his monthly news conference on PBS Utah pleaded with Utahns to conserve water.

"We just encourage people to please, please, please use less water," the governor said. "It’s OK to have yellow lawns this year."

Last year, the South Salt Lake City Council enacted new ordinances on conservation including a prohibition on outdoor watering from 10am to 6pm. The city was required to enact such an ordinance by the state of Utah in order to qualify for some funding for a new well.

This year, South Salt Lake is starting to enforce those water restrictions. Code enforcement officers drive around and look for water wasters and other potential code violations. FOX 13 News followed along recently.

"Most of them, because it’s new? They’re not aware of the new times that you can water and you can’t water," said code enforcement officer Richard Bullock.

It didn't take very long to find violations. But Bullock isn't giving out tickets. South Salt Lake city leaders want to educate residents to make changes to save water. So he leaves a hang tag with information about the ordinance on a door or gently speaks to a resident to let them know the ordinance is in effect.

"I’ll turn it off right now," said one man Bullock encountered who had his sprinklers going in the heat of the day.

The man quickly turned off the spigot before dashing into the house.

"When we do get a violation, we try to educate and get them to correct it, rather than punitive," said Bullock.

South Salt Lake has also launched a place for people to submit tips about water wasting (particularly so they can contact businesses or churches who may not even be aware their sprinklers are going in the middle of the day) and even an app that allows residents to see their water use and it can also notify them if it finds a problem.

"It will track your usage and notify you based on the parameters you set if it detects a leak," said city spokesperson Joseph Dane. "So you can take immediate action and not wait until you get a high bill."

But the city is also encouraging residents to make proactive changes by offering incentives through local water districts for outdoor landscaping and even gift cards as prizes for those who do it well.

"This is not just about telling people not to water or to do it smartly," Dane said. "It’s to show how you can do it and residents are doing it."

Rainey got a $100 gift card for Home Depot from the city when she won her best yard award. She put the prize right back into her yard, buying a special garden hose she's been eyeing.

"It's very exciting. The mayor came to our house. I gave her some zucchini from my back garden," she said.

No matter where you live, there are water conservation incentives offered by the state, cities and local water districts. To find out what's available in your area, click here.