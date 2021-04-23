St. Mark's Hospital to expand patient capacity with new five-story tower

MILLCREEK, Utah — St. Mark's Hospital is adding on to its campus to care for more patients.

A new five-story tower will allow the hospital to expand some of its key service lines like orthopedic and cardiac services.

The tower will be 125,000 sq. ft. of new space with increased patient room sizes, and a new emergency room.

RELATED: Woman arrested for throwing bag of vomit at St. Mark's Hospital nurse

"Almost 80 percent of our admissions to the hospital come through the ER, so that’s a big deal for us to be able to expand that ER, and better meet that need with so many of our patients. The majority of our patients first coming to us through the emergency room,” said St. Mark's Hospital CEO Jeremy Bradshaw.

The new building will also have more comfortable waiting areas for families and additional clinic space for caregivers to work.

“Saint Mark's - it’s Utah’s first hospital and so, with that, we have some smaller rooms than what you would typically see today and so, as we bring on these new rooms, they’re bigger, it’s a better experience for our patients, for their families and loved ones for visiting them,” said Bradshaw.

Right now the hospital has 308 beds. The new addition will expand the hospital's capacity to 350 beds.

RELATED: Mammogram tech helps deliver baby just outside St. Mark's Hospital's ER doors

“It goes back to the mission of our hospital, which is we are committed to the care and the improvement of human life and that’s really what it’s about for us. And so, as we focus on that mission, this tower allows us to better meet that mission and that’s really what makes us feel good about it,” said Bradshaw.

This project is a $140 million investment and is expected to be complete in 2023.