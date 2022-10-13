Late-stage cervical cancer cases are on the rise

It seems like a contradiction when it comes to cervical cancer…the September International Journal of Gynecological Cancer shows overall rates are on the decline, but more women are getting diagnoses with stage four cancer. That means more women are dying.

Dr. John Grant is a radiation oncologist with Intermountain Healthcare. He says, “The stage four cancers are only unfortunately, about 10 to 15% curable...rewinding that to stage one cancers, which can be over 90% curable.”

Preventable with the vaccine against Human Papillomavirus, or HPV.

“The virus is a sexually transmitted disease. It's ubiquitous, about 80% of people, adults at some point in their life will be exposed. And over a long process 10 to 15 years, it can eventually turn into a pre-cancer and then a cancer. The vaccine is so great because it prevents infection in about 85% of people,” says Grant.

In December, The Journal of Preventive Medicine talked about stigma, with some women believing that HPV and cervical cancer, “...both result from incautious behavior-either multiple sexual partners or failing to get screening."

Those perceptions may contribute to another trend noticed in 2017. 67.5% of vaccinated women were regularly screened. Unvaccinated women, more at risk, also got screened at just 52.8%.

The black community is more attentive to recommendations, getting the vaccine and pap smears in high numbers. White women are almost twice as likely to skip cervical cancer screenings.

In Utah, cervical cancer kills about 20 women each year. Not a big number, but one that could be a lot closer to zero.

“People ask me all the time. Will there ever be a cure for cancer?” says Grant. “I don't know if there'll be a magic pill, but early detection, screening and prevention. We are seeing cures all over the place and education.”

HPV Vaccines aren’t just for girls. Dr. Grant says HPV can be a precursor to several less common cancers in women and men.

For more information on cervical cancer, HPV, Pap smears, or to find a physician, visit www.Intermountainhealthcare.org/cancer or go here.

