Utah Red Cross urges CPR certification following Damar Hamlin injury

MURRAY, Utah — A life threatening injury to Buffalo Bills defender Damar Hamlin is shining the spotlight on the importance of learning CPR.

CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is credited with helping save Hamlin’s life after he suffered cardiac arrest during a game earlier this month.

Read: Utah Bills fans sending love to Buffalo after player suffers cardiac arrest

The technique is something everyone can learn.

The American Red Cross offers several classes online, in-person, or via a hybrid model to people of all ages and backgrounds.

“It’s honestly just a few hours of training,” said Mackenzie Jones, a disaster program manager for the Salt Lake chapter of the American Red Cross.

Jones is certified in administering CPR. While she has never been in a situation where someone’s life is at risk, she is thankful she will be prepared if an incident ever arises.

Read: Bills player incident all too familiar for former Utah State athlete

“We know it can happen at any time, anywhere, to anyone,” Jones said.

According to the American Heart Association, only 10 percent of people who suffer cardiac arrest outside a hospital survive. However, the AHA data indicates, a victim’s chance of survival doubles or triples if CPR is immediately administered.

“Every second, every minute counts,” Jones said.

A list of CPR certification classes in Utah can be found here.