1,500-acre fire burning in West Desert

Posted at 5:52 PM, Apr 04, 2021
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire started in Tooele County Sunday afternoon.

The "Little Pass Fire," located west of the Great Salt Lake, was first reported shortly before 2 p.m., according to Utah Wildfire Info.

As of 5 p.m., the fire was 1,500 acres. Crews and resources are limited but are "making good progress."

There are no reports of structures threatened.

The fire is burning in a grass and is creeping uphill into more sparse fuels.

