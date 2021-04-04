1,500-acre fire burning in West Desert

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire started in Tooele County Sunday afternoon.

The "Little Pass Fire," located west of the Great Salt Lake, was first reported shortly before 2 p.m., according to Utah Wildfire Info.

As of 5 p.m., the fire was 1,500 acres. Crews and resources are limited but are "making good progress."

There are no reports of structures threatened.

The fire is burning in a grass and is creeping uphill into more sparse fuels.