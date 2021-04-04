1,500-acre fire burning in West Desert

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire started in Tooele County Sunday afternoon.
The "Little Pass Fire," located west of the Great Salt Lake, was first reported shortly before 2 p.m., according to Utah Wildfire Info.
As of 5 p.m., the fire was 1,500 acres. Crews and resources are limited but are "making good progress."
There are no reports of structures threatened.
The fire is burning in a grass and is creeping uphill into more sparse fuels.
🔥 Here’s how it looks in the West Desert right now 👇
Limited 🚒 resources: Two engines and one water tender on scene. pic.twitter.com/kdMqiGeBCB
— 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) April 4, 2021