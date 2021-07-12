1 dead, 4 injured in SLC crash; Airport TRAX line closed

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed and four others were injured Sunday in a car crash in Salt Lake City.

Just before 5 p.m., a white car and a black SUV collided at 900 West and North Temple.

The driver of the car died, and a family of four in the SUV were taken to the hospital. One was in critical condition, but has since improved to "very serious." Two sustained minor to moderate injuries, and the fourth person's condition was not known.

The UTA TRAX line to and from the airport has been shut down due to the emergency response and investigation, and those planning to use the route are advised to find an alternate mode of transportation. An estimated time of reopening has not been announced.

A crash reconstruction team is working to determine what caused the crash.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.