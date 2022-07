BLUFFDALE, Utah — One person was killed early Monday after being stuck by a vehicle in Bluffdale.

Police said the unidentified 46-year-old man was walking when he was hit by a car heading southbound on Redwood Road near Camp Williams.

The driver of the car stayed on scene and is cooperating with police. Some southbound Redwood Road lanes will remain closed as officials conduct an investigation.