1 dead after motorcycle accident in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD — A man was killed Friday after he was thrown off his motorcycle and hit by a vehicle in Clearfield.

Police say a 47-year-old Ogden man was headed eastbound around 2 p.m. on Antelope Drive when an SUV turned left in front of his motorcycle. As the man swerved to avoid the vehicle, he struck another vehicle head on.

After being thrown into the street, the man was then hit and run over by yet another vehicle.

A Life Flight helicopter was sent to the accident scene, but the man died before he was able to be transported to a hospital.

FOX 13

According to police, the SUV that turned in front of the motorcyclist left the scene. Police are reviewing video to see who was at fault and to identify the driver of the SUV.

Traffic was shut down for over an hour at Main Street and Antelope Drive while police investigated the accident.