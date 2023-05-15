1 dead, another airlifted in fatal Spanish Fork Canyon crash

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon has been closed after a fatal crash killed one driver and injured another Monday afternoon.

The Utah Highway Patrol says it's believed a car heading westbound crossed over into oncoming lanes and crashed into a pickup truck heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the car died at the scene, while the truck driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital with unspecified injuries.

Both directions of SR-6 are closed at mile marker 191, with crews expecting it to remain that way for up to two hours.