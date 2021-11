DRAPER, Utah — One person was killed Tuesday following an accident in Draper.

The accident occurred in the area of 14400 South and Highland Drive.

A overturned truck was seen at the location, but it's not known if the fatality involved the driver of the truck or someone in another vehicle.

Traffic was shut down on Bangerter Highway from 300 East to Highland Drive as crews clean up the accident.