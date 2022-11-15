1 injured after SUV slams into Roy hair salon

ROY, Utah — One person was injured after an SUV slammed through a wall and into a busy Roy hair salon on Tuesday.

Roy City Fire and Police said an elderly woman was behind the wheel of a Chrysler Aspen when it drove through the north wall at Joy's Too Salon at 1930 West 4800 South.

Officials said the business was full of customers and employees at the time of the incident. While the driver was not injured, someone inside the salon was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The building was severely damaged and an investigation is currently underway.