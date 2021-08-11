1 injured after train hits minivan in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — One person is in serious condition after a train hit a minivan at a railroad crossing in Utah County Tuesday.

FOX 13

The accident occurred south of Springville at 7124 South 2400 East just off Highway 89.

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, as many as five people were inside the Honda minivan when it was hit.

FOX 13

