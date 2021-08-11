Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 injured after train hits minivan in Utah County

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
Train Accident Utah County.jpg
Posted at 2:17 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 16:41:34-04

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — One person is in serious condition after a train hit a minivan at a railroad crossing in Utah County Tuesday.

Train vs. Minivan Utah County

The accident occurred south of Springville at 7124 South 2400 East just off Highway 89.

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, as many as five people were inside the Honda minivan when it was hit.

Train vs. Minivan Utah County

FOX 13 has a crew on the way to the accident scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere