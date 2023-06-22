1 injured in Salt Lake City shooting, suspect at large

SALT LAKE CITY — One person has been injured and a suspect is at large following a shooting Thursday afternoon in Salt Lake City.

Police were called to the scene near 900 South and Montgomery Street just after 3:30 p.m. and found the male victim with a gunshot wound. Officers performed lifesaving measures on the man before he was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

A suspect is not in custody and their identity is not yet known.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area as an investigation into the shooting is underway.

There is not believed to be a threat to public, and anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police.

