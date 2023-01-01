1 killed in West Valley City hit-and-run involving stolen truck

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person was killed and others injured in a New Year’s Eve hit-and-run incident involving a stolen pickup truck in West Valley City.

Police say the truck was originally involved in an accident at 3100 South Redwood Road on Saturday night, before driving away from the scene. The truck then went through an intersection at 4100 South Redwood Road, hitting two people in a crosswalk and killing one.

During the incident, the truck struck another vehicle, starting a chain reaction that involved a total of four vehicles. One person was critically injured in the ensuing crash.

The driver of the stolen pickup truck fled the scene on foot, but was later captured and taken into custody by officers responding to a different call.