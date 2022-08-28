1 person dead after crash in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A man was killed in a crash between a minivan and an SUV Saturday evening in Clearfield.

The Clearfield City Police Department wrote in a statement that the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at 650 East and State Route 193 (3000 North).

An investigation into the crash is underway, but officials said it appears a Jeep Gladiator was eastbound on S.R. 193 when it collided with a Honda Odyssey, causing the Jeep to roll. No further details were immediately available.

At least two passengers were ejected from the Jeep when it rolled, police said. One of them died at the scene. His name is not yet being released, but he was identified as a man in his late 20s.

An adult female passenger in the Jeep was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Three people in the Honda minivan were also taken to local hospitals. All four sustained injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Both drivers remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation. Witnesses also gave statements to police.