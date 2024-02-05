Person dies after car hits parked UHP vehicle on I-15

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — One person has died from their injuries after the car they were in collided with a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle over the weekend.

On Saturday around 12:45 p.m., a UHP trooper was parked on the left shoulder of northbound I-15 about 10 miles south of Nephi. The trooper was assisting with a prior crash.

A car then lost control and slammed into the back of the patrol car. All four people in the car were taken to the hospital; the driver and front passenger were in critical condition as of Saturday.

On Monday, UHP officials confirmed that one of them had died.

The trooper was evaluated at the hospital and released the same day.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.