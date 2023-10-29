1 person killed in crash on I-15 near Nephi

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — One person died Sunday after being rear-ended on Interstate 15.

Utah Highway Patrol said around 12:30 p.m. near Nephi on southbound I-15, an SUV rear-ended another SUV in the area. UHP said there was a previous crash and construction slowing down traffic.

There were two people in the SUV that caused the crash, both of whom suffered only minor injuries.

Four people were in the SUV that was hit. One was killed, and the other three sustained injuries ranging from minor to "extremely critical," according to UHP.

Southbound I-15 was closed and traffic was diverted onto State Route 28 until about 4 p.m.