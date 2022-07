KEARNS, Utah — A toddler died Friday after drowning in a backyard pool in Kearns.

Unified Police said the child, who was one year and three months old, crawled into the small pool while other kids were playing in it.

The baby was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

It happened in the area of 5680 South and 4540 West.

No further details were immediately available.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for any updates to this breaking news story.