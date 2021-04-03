11,000+ Weber/Morgan County homes lose power

OGDEN, Utah — More than 11,000 homes in Weber and Morgan counties lost power Friday night.
Rocky Mountain Power tweeted shortly after 9 p.m. that 10,498 customers were affected by an outage.
The company estimated that power would be restored by 2 a.m.
As of about 10 p.m., the outage was impacting about 9,100 homes in the Ogden and South Ogden areas, 2,200 in Mountain Green, and 500 in Morgan.
By 10:20 p.m., the total number was down to about 8,000.
The outage was caused by a damaged transmission line.
The latest updates will be provided on Rocky Mountain Power's Twitter account and/or live outage map.
We are aware of a power outage affecting 10,498 customers in Ogden and surrounding areas. The estimated time for restoration is approximately 2:00 am. For updates, please text OUT to 759677 or visit https://t.co/5KJ7zd0MQ1.— Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) April 3, 2021