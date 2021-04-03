Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

11,000+ Weber/Morgan County homes lose power

items.[0].image.alt
MGN
electricity electric power lines powerlines line powerline wire wires outage file photo stock image generic graphic
Posted at 10:18 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 00:20:02-04

OGDEN, Utah — More than 11,000 homes in Weber and Morgan counties lost power Friday night.

Rocky Mountain Power tweeted shortly after 9 p.m. that 10,498 customers were affected by an outage.

The company estimated that power would be restored by 2 a.m.

As of about 10 p.m., the outage was impacting about 9,100 homes in the Ogden and South Ogden areas, 2,200 in Mountain Green, and 500 in Morgan.

By 10:20 p.m., the total number was down to about 8,000.

The outage was caused by a damaged transmission line.

The latest updates will be provided on Rocky Mountain Power's Twitter account and/or live outage map.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere