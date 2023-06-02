Watch Now
10-month-old baby hospitalized after near-drowning in Sandy

Posted at 3:59 PM, Jun 02, 2023
SANDY, Utah — A 10-month baby is in stable condition after nearly drowning in a bathtub inside a Sandy home Friday.

The Sandy Fire Department said the baby's father called 911 to report the child had nearly drowned just before 11:30 a.m. According to the father, he was bathing the infant when he stepped out to check on another child and returned to find the baby had fallen out of a bathing seat and into the tub.

Dispatch operators were able to give the father immediate instructions on how to perform CPR on the baby.

It's not known how long the baby was in the water before the father was able to perform CPR.

When crews arrived, they airlifted the baby to Primary Children's Hospital where the child is currently in stable condition, but is breathing on their own and receptive, officials said.

