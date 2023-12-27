10-year-old airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Utah County

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A 10-year-old boy was seriously injured after being hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in Eagle Mountain.

The accident occurred around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Pony Express Parkway and Porter's Crossing. There was a group of boys standing on the corner, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

For an unknown reason, the victim stepped onto the road and was hit by a car that was turning right.

The boy sustained serious head trauma, officials said, and was taken to Primary Children's Hospital via medical helicopter.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated, and police say there were no signs of impairment. The sheriff's office added that the driver had a green light and the right-of-way.