10-year-old boy hit, killed by SUV in Duchesne County

ROOSEVELT, Utah — A child died from his injuries after being hit while crossing a street in Duchesne County earlier this week.

The 10-year-old boy was crossing 100 South at State Street in Roosevelt — about 30 miles west of Vernal — when the accident occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Roosevelt Police said around 3:40 p.m., an SUV traveling west on 100 South hit the boy as he crossed.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation is still underway, and officials had no further information available as of Friday night. They boy's name is not being released.