Underage driver crashes SUV through fence, into house in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — An SUV driven by an 11-year-old crashed into a home Sunday evening in West Jordan.

Officer Sam Winkler with West Jordan Police said the accident happened just before 5 p.m. on Tupelo Lane, which is a private road near the area of 6700 West and 7800 South.

The responding officers found that a Ford Expedition had crashed through a fence and into a house. The home received minor damage.

West Jordan Police said an 11-year-old was driving the SUV. A parent was reportedly teaching the child how to drive. No one was injured.

There will not be any citations issued because the accident happened on a private road. It will instead be dealt with as an insurance matter.

Still, police are using the incident to remind the public that the youngest age a child is allowed to drive, even with a parent, is 15 years old with a learner's permit.