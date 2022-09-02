Woman critically wounded after being stabbed by 11-year-old daughter

SANDY, Utah — An investigation is underway after police say an 11-year-old girl stabbed her mom in the chest Friday afternoon in Sandy.

This happened around 1:15 p.m. near 1600 E. Nicklaus Circle, near Hidden Valley Country Club and just one mile away from a fatal shooting that happened Friday morning.

The 39-year-old woman and was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in critical condition, but officials say her wounds appear survivable.

The investigation is ongoing as of Friday evening as police look into what exactly led to the stabbing. Investigators will be talking with the girl's grandmother, who was reportedly at the home when it happened.

Stay with FOX 13 News online and on the air for the latest on this developing story.